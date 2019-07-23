{{featured_button_text}}
Lyle Ebert

ONIDA | Lyle W. Ebert, 93, died July 20, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on July 24, at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 25, at the Onida Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at the Onida Cemetery.

