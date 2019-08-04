{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Darwin Eckhart, 78, died Aug. 2, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, at the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead.

A private family inurnment will take place in Mountain Lawn Cemetery south of Lead.

