Edmiston, Ann L.

RAPID CITY | Ann L. Edmiston, 87, formerly of Staunton, IL, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Ann was born November 9, 1932, in Milwaukee, WI, to Orlin and Lore (Stange) Barndt. She attended Blackburn College where she met her future husband, James R. “Jim” Edmiston of Livingston, IL.

She was a homemaker and also worked for WLS Flying Service in Litchfield, IL, for a number of years. Ann was an accomplished amateur artist who enjoyed exhibiting her works in local competitions. After retiring to Rapid City, she continued her painting and enjoyed golfing with many friends.

She is survived by her son, James (Susan), and daughter, Holly, all of Rapid City, SD. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

No services are planned. Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Blackburn College, Carlinville, IL, or your preferred charity in Ann’s name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.