Edwards, Charles 'Chuck'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEMMON | Charles “Chuck” Edwards, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, ND.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Deanna, Lemmon; two daughters, JoDee (Quinton) Borchert, Lemmon, and Tamara (Justin) Seidel, Shadehill; five grandchildren, Ty (Sharon) Seidel, Shyanne Seidel, Raechael (Nick) Wiley, Paige (Kevin) Sandgren, and Erin Jack; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Caryl Salano; a brother, Craig Edwards; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Floyd and Jory; and sister, Cheryl Shockley.

Public visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Condolences may be sent through our website at evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.