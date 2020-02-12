Edwards, Lilah
Edwards, Lilah

RAPID CITY | Lilah Edwards, 7, died Feb. 9, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rimrock Church.

