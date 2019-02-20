Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary Edwards

RAPID CITY | Mary “Kathi” Edwards, 58, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at home. She was born on May 24, 1960, in Delta, CO.

Kathi worked at the Black Hills Federal Credit Union for over 30 years.

She enjoyed Lifetime movies, dinners with family and spending time in the Black Hills. Kathi will be remembered as a loving mother and friend and will be missed by them.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Haver, Colorado Springs; two sons, Timothy (Samantha) Hoehn, Black Hawk, and Matthew Hoehn, Denver; and her granddaughter, Hazel Hope.

A Gathering of family and friends will take place at from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Private inurnment of her ashes will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent as flowers or a donation in Mary's name to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Edwards, Mary 'Kathi'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments