Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Ray Clarence Edwards, 93, died Sept. 6, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, at the St. Onge United Church of Christ. Inurnment will be at the Dupree Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Edwards, Ray C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments