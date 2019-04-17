{{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Velda Edwards, 85, died April 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 18, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, S.D.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 19, at United Church of Christ in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, S.D.

