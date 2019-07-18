{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael Val Harold Eggert, 55, died July 14, 2019.

Survivors include his sister, Sandy (Bill) Glover of Deadwood; brother, Loren (Mary) Eggert of Rochford; sister-in-law, Stacey Eggert of Cold Springs, MN; a niece, three nephews, and a grandnephew.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

