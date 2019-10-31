{{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND | Sally Ehlers, 78, died Oct. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., on Nov. 1, at St. William Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the church. Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

