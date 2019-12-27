Eichenlaub, Frances
Eichenlaub, Frances

BELLE FOURCHE | Frances Eichenlaub, 92, died Dec. 24, 2019.

Service information

Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
