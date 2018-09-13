RAPID CITY | Marie E. Eid-Stoddard, 71, died Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House.
Marie was born on March 20, 1947, in Camp Crook, SD, to Orvin and Eleanor (Shinabarger) Peterson. Orvin passed away when Marie was a baby. Her mother later married Clarence Lindholm and Clarence adopted Marie.
Marie grew up in the Camp Crook area, graduating from Hardin County High School.
She married Bernard Eid in Buffalo, SD, on July 16, 1967. They moved to Rapid City in 1978, and Marie started working at Penney’s in the window treatment department. Bernard died Sept. 9, 1992.
She married Gary L. Stoddard in Rapid City on Sept. 1, 2002.
Marie was a Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed playing practical jokes.
Family was most important to Marie, “Take care of your family” was her credo. Marie instilled her hard work ethic into her children, of which they are grateful.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Stoddard of Rapid City; her daughter, Kristyne M. (Leigh Sherman) Eid, Rapid City; her two sons, Chad A. Eid, Spearfish, and Ryan L Eid, Rapid City; her step-children, LeAnn (Larry) Doremus, Fort Worth, TX, and Allen L. Stoddard, Cresco, IA; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jim (Charlene) Lindholm, Rapid City.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Bernard; and a granddaughter, Elena Anna Eid Sherman.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by inurnment of her ashes at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at www.osheimschmidt.com.
