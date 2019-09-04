{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Mary E. Eide, 85, died Aug. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. prayer services on Sept. 5, at Rush Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, at the American Legion Hall. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery.

