RAPID CITY | Estella Barbara Eilers passed away on Aug. 9, 2019.
Barbara was born on Dec. 28, 1929, in Sioux Falls and was the seventh child of Frank and Estella Burke. Barb attended Sioux Falls Catholic High and graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1951.
She was an elementary school teacher for five years in Rapid City, Chicago and Denver. She married William "Bill" Eilers in Zermatt, Switzerland, on Feb. 12, 1955. Barb and Bill settled in Rapid City where they raised their four children and owned and operated a successful, multi-generational, clothing and fur business.
Bill Eilers passed away Jan. 1, 2003. On Nov. 7, 2010, Barb married Robert "Bob" Schwarz.
Barb was preceded in her death by her four brothers, Jack, Jim, Tom and Frank; and two sisters, Eileen and Mary. She is survived by her four children, Burke, Erin, Chris and Mark; her husband, Bob Schwarz; and nine grandchildren, Ben, Sam, Danielle, Rick, Jackson, Zoe, Tommy, Ryan, and Megan.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a Christian Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the church. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice House of Rapid City.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Estella Eilers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.