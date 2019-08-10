{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Estella Barbara Eilers, 89, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by a Christian Wake service and Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

