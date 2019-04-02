Try 3 months for $3

STURGIS | Clara Fern “Peggy” Eilert, 84, died March 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 3 at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Eilert, Clara 'Peggy'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments