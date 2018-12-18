Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Betty J. Eixenberger, 90, died Dec. 15, 2018.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with Wake services at 6:30 p.m., on Dec. 19 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

