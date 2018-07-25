Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEWELL | James “Ike” Eixenberger, 70, died July 21, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on July 26, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Private family inurnment services will be at a later date.

Celebrate
the life of: Eixenberger, James 'Ike'
