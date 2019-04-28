YANKTON | Dennis L. Ekeren, 74, passed away on April 23, 2019, in Deadwood.
Denny was born Jan. 13, 1945, to Olaf and Lucille (Warden) Ekeren and joined 10 brothers and sisters on their family farm outside of Mission Hill. Denny attended and graduated from Volin High School in 1964. During these years he participated in sports and helped out on the family farm. In 1968, he married Janice Jorgensen and they made their home in Mission Hill where they raised their two children, Lindy and Jeff.
After high school, Denny worked construction and then worked for Clem's Tire Service until 1988 when he moved his family to Lead. There he and Janice managed Barefoot Condominiums until 1995, when they returned to Yankton. He worked for Horlyk Construction until 2000.
In 1998, his wife Janice passed away. In 2000, Denny underwent cardiac by-pass surgery and was unable to return to work due to chronic health issues. In 2003, Denny and his girlfriend Connie Johnson moved back to Lead, where they remained until November 2018, when they returned to Yankton due to some health issues.
Denny enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, canning his famous pickled beets, playing Pinochle with his brothers, going for "back road" rides looking for asparagus, berries and wildlife. He was a die-hard Dodgers and Colts fan and never missed watching them play. Most of all, Denny enjoyed visiting with his family and friends while drinking a few beers.
Dennis is survived by his children, Lindy Ekeren Slagle and Jeff (Tanya) Ekeren, all of Yankton; his girlfriend, Connie Johnson of Yankton; grandchildren: Amber (Brandon) Tucker, Samantha (John) Chase and Hunter Ekeren, and Jaxon Slagle, all of Yankton; three great-grandchildren: Riley & Gracelyn Tucker and Bentley Munns; five brothers, Maurice (BJ) of Yankton, Darrell (June) of Mission Hill, Marvin (Marilyn) of Yankton, Milford (Helen) of Yankton, and James (Donna) Ekern of Florida; and two sisters, Bonnie Silvernail of Platte, and Judy (Bob) Hackett of Yankton; Connie's children: Donna (LaRae) lee of Volin, and Michelle (Beau) Paulson, Tammy Johnson and Lowell (Melisa) Janssen Jr., all of Yankton; and many nephews and nieces.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Lucille; his wife, Janice; two brothers, Bob "Tubby" Ekeren and Gene Ekern; sister, Sharon Ekern; brother-in-law, Murray Lichliter; and sisters-in-law, JoEtta Ekeren, Rose Ekeren and Kay Ekeren.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Monday, April 29, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, at Vangen Lutheran Church, Mission Hill, with visitation one hour prior. Vicar Mary Hendricks-Wilkens will be officiating. Burial will follow in Vangen Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
