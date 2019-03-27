Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Delores "Shelly" Ekroth, 59, died March 23, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. March 29, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 30, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

