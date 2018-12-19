WINNER | Melville Ekroth, 63, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at the Winner Regional Health Care Center.
It’s easy to say that Melville Ekroth Jr. is survived by his sister, brother, and numerous others including four human grand-babies and five “fur” babies, but it seems more important to say the hard things. These are the things that not everyone may have known. Dad got two extra daughters, Glory and Betsy, when his own daughters reached fifth grade. He sat through seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, twice, to appease his grown adult daughter. After Melissa’s daughters were born, he would drive five hours down to them just to spend the night with the babies and drive back the next day to be back home for the cows. Many nights, Dad came to town with a calf in his pick-up to both keep an eye on it and to be home with his babies. He marveled at the things his son could capture with a camera and complained about not having hard copies to show off. Mel may have been the man running from Grossenburg’s and Runnings covered in an inch of mud, but he was more than that and the hole left by his absence will be felt for a long time.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST today at First Christian Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Winner City Cemetery.
