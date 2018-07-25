Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Casey Eleeson

Nov. 17, 1987 to July 12, 2018

Daughter to Bruce and Cindy Eleeson of Rapid City. Casey graduated from Central High School in 2006. She was living in Huron, where she had worked at the Humane Society. She always said, "The animals need me."

Casey is survived by her parents; sisters, Kelli Eleeson and Autumn Tidwell; grandparents, Roland & Betty Kleinschmidt and Elaine Eleeson; uncles and aunts, Mike & Ginger Johnson, Lee & Dawn Kleinschmidt, and Linda Upton. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Duane Eleeson and cousin, Jonathan Fanger.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702.

