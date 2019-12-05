{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Ted Elenberger, 78, died Nov. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 9, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. 

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, at the Christian Life Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Ted Elenberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments