RAPID CITY | Cheri M. Ellefson, 83, died Feb. 5, 2019.

Services will be at 4 p.m. on Feb. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Ellefson, Cheri M.
