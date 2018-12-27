GETTYSBURG | Barry Ellenbecker, 77, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at the Avera Gettysburg Hospital.
Barry was born Feb. 26, 1941, to Lucille (Herron) and Orville Ellenbecker. He attended rural elementary school and high school in Gettysburg.
Barry had a huge heart. He was not only willing but usually prepared to help anyone in need. He was extremely grateful for all of the blessings in his life especially his family and many loyal friends. He always loved to joke about what a great card player he was, he always said it gave his opponents more satisfaction when they beat him. When it came to dancing, he prided himself on making his dance partners comfortable on the dance floor so they really had a great time regardless of their age or experience.
Barry loved being outdoors, he spent his life farming, raising cattle and pigs, hunting and fishing and sharing this passion for the outdoors with others. He was generous with his time and provided the opportunity for many people to learn to hunt and fish under his guidance. There are countless stories that will be shared for many years to come.
Grateful for sharing his life is his son, Mike (Gwen) Ellenbecker of Olathe, KS, and their children, Lindsey (Andy) Holcomb of Lawrence, KS, and Chelsie Ellenbecker of Lenexa, KS; Nikki Ellenbecker of Chicago, IL; and brother, Daniel “Gregg” (Michelle) Ellenbecker of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Lucille Ellenbecker; daughter, Sheila Ellenbecker; and grandson, Nicholas Ellenbecker.
A family and friends gathering will be held from 5:30–7:30 p.m. CST today at B & B Upland Adventures, 15691 303rd Ave. All are welcome.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, at the United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow at the Gettysburg Cemetery.
Luce Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements (familyfuneralhome.net).
