Ellerman, Jerry

Upon retirement in 2008, Jerry moved — or as he put it on his Facebook page — “accepted new employment,” with Linda M. Hasselstrom on her family ranch near Hermosa. He built a woodworking shop with an attached garage for his vehicles, including his beloved 1947 Diamond T milk truck. He also adapted an already-existing building as a blacksmith shop and did considerable woodworking and blacksmithing for his family and friends with only the occasional loss of part of a finger.

As a consultant to Michael Baker International, Jerry kept his acquired engineering knowledge current. He also headed the Building Committee for the Hermosa Arts and History Association, helping the organization advance rapidly with refurbishing the exterior of the building with new soffits and repaired stucco, and finalizing plans for the interior layout so that the building — constructed in 1889 as the Hermosa school — can be used for museum displays, meetings, research and archival storage.

He had not done nearly as much fishing as he intended, but recently he enjoyed a day catching nothing in his favorite spots near Hill City.