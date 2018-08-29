MODESTO, Calif. | Bonita L. Ellingson passed away Aug. 16, 2018. She was born Nov. 30, 1920, in Ekalaka, MT.
She lived in Ekalaka and Belle Fourche, SD, as a child. Shortly after high school she married Clifford Ellingson of Spearfish, SD. They married in the United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD.
As a young couple they moved to Riverside, CA. She followed her husband to be stationed in Texas, Oklahoma and Washington during WWII. She worked in a Civil Service position in the Almond Rocca factory in Washington.
After WWII they moved back to Rapid City. In their ventures in dirt moving, well drilling and mobile home parks, she was the bookkeeper and a stay-at-home mom, yet sold makeup and jewelry at home parties. She and a group of mothers chartered the “North Rapid Mothers Club” and owned a small church used for family events.
Bonita could design a dress, make the pattern (a class she ordered by mail), find the best deals on fabric and make it look “store bought” — the highest compliment of the time. She was a Girl Scout leader of a troop of 30 girls. She appreciated the artist skills and liked to use oils and pastels herself. As a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she chaired many committees.
They developed Cherry Avenue Mobile Home Park as well as Deluxe Mobile Home Park in Rapid City. They moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL, for a short while then moved to California in 1969, to start businesses and build their home of 30 years in Ripon. Loving to travel, RV and golf, they were longtime members of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club. Above ALL she was so proud and enjoyed her grandchildren and their accomplishments.
The many lifetime friends were welcome in her home anytime. She lived at Bethel Retirement Community in Modesto for three years and enjoyed the choice of many activities each day.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian Engberg and May Hendrick; her husband, Clifford Ellingson; and siblings, Crystal Hartzell, Garland Engerg, Berta Engberg, Kenneth Enberg, Byron Enberg, Delores Anderson, and Ronald Enberg.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlene Kane; granddaughter, Kim Haines (Keith); grandson, Branon Kane (Jody); great-grandchildren, Dyllon Haines, Cody Haines, Brayden Haines, Emery Kane, and Weston Kane; sister, Nina Whalin; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. PDT on Friday, Aug. 31, at Lakewood Cemetery. A reception will follow in Ripon.
Memorial donations may be sent to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto CA. 95356.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.