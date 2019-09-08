{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Casey L. Elliott, 45, died Sept. 3, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church.

Events

Sep 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 14, 2019
12:00PM
Zion Lutheran Church
4550 S Hwy 16
Rapid City, SD 57701
