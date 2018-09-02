Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MONTEREY, Calif. | Deborah Lee Ellis, 69, passed away March 6, 2018.

Deborah was the first born of three children to John Ellis and Yvonne (Stoner) Ellis, during the big Blizzard of 1949. She was followed by two boys, Mike and Jeffry. The family lived in Rapid City, where John Ellis had an automobile sales business.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Christopher Fredericks (76) and by her brothers, Mike Ellis (63) and Jeffry Ellis (57).

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD.

