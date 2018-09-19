Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Annette Ellison, 83, died Sept. 17, 2018.

Christian Wake and Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 22, at the church.

Inurnment will be Sept. 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

