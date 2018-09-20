RAPID CITY | Annette Ellison, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 17, 2018, at home.
Annette was born on June 20, 1935, in Fort Dodge, IA, and was adopted by Vern "Slick" and Bernice Morrill and was raised in Palmer, IA. She married John Ellison on May 14, 1960. They raised three children and lost a son at childbirth. They moved to Rapid City in 1977 and Annette worked with special needs children through the Rapid City School District for 19 years. She was involved in Blessed Sacrament Church choirs and was a member of the 12th Apostle Group. Annette and John truly enjoyed taking church members to Deadwood once a month with the Holy Elders group! She also volunteered weekly at Birthright.
She lived for her family time and enjoyed calls with her children and grandchildren. She loved going to their concerts, sporting events, and anything they were involved with. Annette was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, and watched as many of the games as possible.
Annette was one of the kindest people you could ever meet — she cared about her family and friends more than she did herself. Remember her smile and her great sense of humor. She was blessed to have so many close friends.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John; her son, Patrick (Angie), Dell Rapids; daughter, Kelli McDonald (Scott), Scarborough, ME; grandchildren, Jordan Faubion (Chris), Rapid City, Lauren McDonald, Scarborough, Hutten Ellison and Griffin Ellison, both of Dell Rapids; great-grandchildren, Grayson (Chris & Jordan’s son) and Harper Dossett (Hutten and Dusten’s daughter).
She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Timothy.
A Christian Wake service with the Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
A Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Private family inurnment will be held at a future date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
