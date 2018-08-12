Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TAVARES, Fla. | Ella May Elmore Haines, 92, passed away July 1, 2018, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Elmore; and second husband Bill Haines.

Her survivors include her sons, Dennis, Monte, Jeff, and their families.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

