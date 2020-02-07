Elsen-Horstman, Kelly W.
Elsen-Horstman, Kelly W.

RAPID CITY | Kelly W. Elsen-Horstman, 53, died Feb. 4, 2020.

Memorial visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a Masonic Ritual at 5 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

