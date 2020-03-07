Emerson, Eugene F.

RAPID CITY | Eugene F. "Gene" Emerson died at Rapid City Monument Health Hospital on March 2, 2020 from complications after a long illness. Gene was born Oct. 17, 1948 to Claude and Betty Emerson who owned a Peach Ranch near Palisade, CO.

Gene graduated from Rapid City High School in 1967. Gene was a Dodge Detroit Diesel Trouble Shooting National Winner in High School. Gene’s talent in diesel mechanics lasted his whole career. Specializing in large diesel engines, Gene worked at Brekhus International, Holeman Diesel, and Inland Truck. He owned his own Diesel Repair Shop in the Lombardy Industrial Park for years. He also drove gravel trucks and over-the-road diesel rigs.

Gene was multi-talented as a mechanic, an artist, photographer, an excellent chef, and observer of wilderness and wildlife. A true Christian, Gene enjoyed a more personal one-on-one social interaction. Gene enjoyed living most of his life on his property along Nemo Road. Gene will be remembered fondly as a true character and mountain man, Nemo Gene.

Gene is survived by a sister, JoAnn Emerson, Rapid City; Aaron and Michelle Hoffman and their children Stephen and Alex, Denison, IA; and special friends who are family, Dave, Kory and Joe, Rapid City.

Gene has been cremated and a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established to Monument Health Hospice House, Rapid City or a memorial of your choice.

