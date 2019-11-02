1953-2019
SPOKANE, Wash. | Stephen “Steve” Lee Emery, loving husband, father, and papa, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father at the age of 66.
Steve was born on June 30, 1953 in Hot Springs, SD, to Bob and Mille Emery. In 1967, he met the love of his life, Jean Ann Layton, at Open Bible Church in Rapid City, SD. They were married on Feb. 6, 1971 and had four children, raising them in Black Hawk, SD, Des Moines, IA, and Spokane, WA. The love-birds shared almost 49 years together.
Steve had a passion for the Lord and graduated from bible college in Des Moines, Iowa. From there he pursued a career in Insurance and sales while remaining a Spiritual Advisor and Confidant to many. His passions included worship in the form of music, writing (including his own book), and interceding for all his loved ones. He was known for his silly sense of humor and daily dad jokes, being a man of honor, a Bible teacher, a personal intercessor, a patriarch to his family, and an overall true definition of a Godly man.
Steve is survived by his wife Jean Ann Emery of Spokane, WA; his children Tonja Macomber, Joshua Emery, Sarah (James) Hufford, Jessica Emery (Clark Frey); his beloved grandkids: Marissa, Emily, and Jayden Macomber; Aaliyah, Isabella, and Paisley Emery; Malachi Emery-Clark, Micah, and Makaio Clark, Jeriah, Josiah, and Isaiah Frey. His grandkids were Papa’s kiddos! He loved them with all his heart. All his boys and all his girls — Papa loves you! He is also survived by his siblings Gerald “Gerry” Emery, ID, Kathryn “Kathy” (Matthew) Jackson, SD, Randall “Randy” (JoAnne) Emery, WA, and Joy (Chris) Capps, NC; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other family members that he cared so deeply for.
Steve was preceded into Heaven by his parents Robert and Mildred (Deister) Emery and his nephew Ryan Emery; his mother-in-law Nora Jean Layton, father-in-law Harvey Layton, brother-in-law Wayne Layton, and nephew Benjamin Layton.
There will be a celebration of life for Steve at 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, at Sun City Church at 10920 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Please visit Steve's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
