TYNDALL | Mary Ann Engelbrecht, 87, died June 30, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on July 9, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, with a Rosary at 12:45 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

