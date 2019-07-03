TYNDALL | Mary Ann Engelbrecht, 87, died June 30, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on July 9, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, with a Rosary at 12:45 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City
