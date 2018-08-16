Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Christine Engesser

RAPID CITY | Christine Dawn "Tina" Engesser, 63, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Her Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, at Open Bible Christian Center. A reception and time of sharing will follow. Private burial will be held at a later date.

