Engesser, Karen

RAPID CITY | Karen Engesser, 58, passed away on June 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Karen was born April 23, 1962, in Bowman, ND, to Linda and Kenny Aasen. She went to school in Bowman where she met the love of her life, Tim Engesser. They moved to Rapid City and got married on Aug. 14, 1987.
Karen is survived by her husband, Tim Engesser; her son, Trevin Engesser; daughter-in-law, Catrina Engesser; daughter, Tiffany Wolla; son-in-law, Phillip Wolla; grandson, Tanner Engesser; granddaughter, Chyan Engesser; grandson, Easton Wolla; her mother, Linda Aasen; her brother, Scott Aasen; and beloved fur baby, Buddy. Karen was preceded in death by her father, Kenny Aasen.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Black Hills Receptions, with Walter Rasmussen officiating.
Memorials may be sent to Black Hills Receptions. 10400 SD-44, Rapid City, SD 57702.
