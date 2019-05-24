{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. | Agnes R. Erickson, 87, died April 15, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on May 31, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Erickson, Agnes R.
