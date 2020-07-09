Erickson, Braden C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | It is with love in our hearts for Braden Curtis Erickson, 38, that we share his passing on July 1, 2020.

Brady was born on April 27, 1982 in Huron. His legacy is carried on by his son, Oaklee Dakota Erickson, 7 years old, and his adoring family: Darla Erickson, mother; Don (Griz) Erickson, father; and Rozalynn Erickson, sister. Sharing in his admiration were countless family and friends whom he touched through his contagious laughter, kind heart and adventurous spirit. Brady is remembered by his long beard, vibrant blue eyes and love for life!

After graduating from Iroquois High School, Brady attended Lake Area Technical Institute and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. He then moved to Spearfish and spent several years working on the oil rigs in North Dakota. In 2014, Brady successfully started and ran his own company in Spearfish, Oaks Construction, while raising his son alongside Oaklee’s mother, Katie Eberlein.