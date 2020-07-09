Erickson, Braden C.

SPEARFISH | It is with love in our hearts for Braden Curtis Erickson, 38, that we share his passing on July 1, 2020.
Brady was born on April 27, 1982 in Huron. His legacy is carried on by his son, Oaklee Dakota Erickson, 7 years old, and his adoring family: Darla Erickson, mother; Don (Griz) Erickson, father; and Rozalynn Erickson, sister. Sharing in his admiration were countless family and friends whom he touched through his contagious laughter, kind heart and adventurous spirit. Brady is remembered by his long beard, vibrant blue eyes and love for life!
After graduating from Iroquois High School, Brady attended Lake Area Technical Institute and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. He then moved to Spearfish and spent several years working on the oil rigs in North Dakota. In 2014, Brady successfully started and ran his own company in Spearfish, Oaks Construction, while raising his son alongside Oaklee’s mother, Katie Eberlein.
He was a devoted father to his son Oaks, who was his pride and joy. Brady cherished his friends and family and had a tremendous impact on the community around him — he could fill any room with love and laughter. Brady always sought out adventure in life, through the outdoors, hunting, fishing, wake surfing, and snowboarding with his family and beloved friends. Brady’s vibrancy will continue to inspire us as we remember what a beautiful life he lived. He will be forever loved and remembered.
Due to the times of Covid, foregoing a traditional service will be postponed. Holding a service for him at this time would be too large because of Brady’s impact and love that touched so many members of the community. For those of you wanting to send cards: Darla Erickson 645 East Colorado Blvd., Spearfish, SD 57783 and Katie Eberlein & Oaklee Erickson, 274 Standpipes Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783.
