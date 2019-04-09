Try 3 months for $3

NEWELL | Joanne Yvonne Erickson, 79, died April 6, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Erickson, Joanne Y.
