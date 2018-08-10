PIERRE | Larry Erickson, 58, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital.
Larry was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Huron, to Leonard and Lorna Erickson. He grew up in Rapid City attending Stevens High School.
He was united in marriage to Tawny Johnson on Aug. 16, 1980, in Rapid City. They had two sons, Justin and Jonathan.
In 2002, they moved to Canistota where Larry worked for and retired from Old Home Bakery. He then worked at Kleen Solutions. In 2015, he moved to Sully County and went to work for Olivier Construction until 2017, when he started with Jacquot Carpentry. In April 2018, he joined the staff at Baumann Lumber and was there until July 1.
Larry is survived by his two sons, Justin Erickson and fiancé Tara McGeoug of White Lake, and Jonathan and Maggie Erickson of Jasper, MN; three grandchildren; and three sisters, Lori Jacquot of Onida, Lisa Chrobak of Rapid City, and Lana Enderby of Laurel, MT.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tawny, and his mom, Lorna.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 13, at Onida First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
