Erickson, Minnie B.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. | Minnie was born June 15, 1935 to Otto and Ferne Boeken. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020 in Las Cruces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lauren "Bumps" Erickson; and her son, Wayne Erickson. She is survived by her sister, Lena Walker; and her children, LaVonne "Angel" Wolf, Barbara Scarborough, LeRoy Erickson, Carlos Erickson and Charlotte Bason; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. A pot luck gathering will be held following services at the Spearfish City Park. Please come and join us in celebrating her life.

