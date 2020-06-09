Erickson, Minnie B.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. | Minnie was born June 15, 1935 to Otto and Ferne Boeken. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020 in Las Cruces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lauren "Bumps" Erickson; and her son, Wayne Erickson. She is survived by her sister, Lena Walker; and her children, LaVonne "Angel" Wolf, Barbara Scarborough, LeRoy Erickson, Carlos Erickson and Charlotte Bason; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish. A pot luck gathering will be held following services at the Spearfish City Park. Please come and join us in celebrating her life.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.