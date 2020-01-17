Erickson, Verlan L.
0 entries

Erickson, Verlan L.

  • Updated
  • 0

BLACK HAWK | Verlan Lee Erickson, 72, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News