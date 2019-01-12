Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Delores M. “Dee” Ermish, 89, died Jan. 9, 2019.

Family and friends are gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

