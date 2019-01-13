RAPID CITY | Delores “Dee” M. Ermish, 89, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at West Hills Village Health Care surrounded by her family.
Dee was born on Feb. 9, 1929, in Quinn, SD, to George and Lottie (Darner) McGregor.
She married Jack Ermish in Rapid City on Dec. 26, 1946. Dee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Dee is survived by her children; Jim (Ronnie) Ermish, Jacksonville, FL, Bob (Sherry) Ermish, Rapid City, and Marilyn Ermish, Rapid City; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Betty Jones; daughter-in-law, Amy Chetanananda; daughter-in-law, Lois (Gary) Ermish; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Velva Heath; and many new and old friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 1996; her son, Rod, in 2013; her parents; four brothers, Glen, Roy, Bob and Gale; and eight sisters, Myrtle, Mae, Edna, Ida, Beryl, Velma, Hazel and her twin, Darlene.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
A celebration of Life will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Inurnment of her ashes will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
