MURDO | Margie Esmay, 91, died Oct. 15, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. CDT on Oct. 19, at the United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Murdo Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

