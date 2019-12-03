{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Edna M. Estes, 93, died Nov. 28, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Service information

Dec 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 5
Graveside Service
Thursday, December 5, 2019
12:00AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
255 Ash St
Spearfish, SD 57783
