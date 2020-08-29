 Skip to main content
Estrada, Jessie
NISLAND | Jessie Estrada, 76, died Aug. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Nisland Community Church. Burial will follow at the Nisland Cemetery.

