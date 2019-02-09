Try 1 month for 99¢

STURGIS | Florence Augusta Louise Euerle, 89, died Feb. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 13, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.

